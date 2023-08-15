Manage Subscription
Building permits: May 2023

June 2023 by Staff Reports | August 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

July 2023

Contractor^Job Address^Fee Total^Construction Value

Muneton Construction LLC^555 Willis Lane^$1,836^$277,725

NWA Residential Properties^2378 John W. Montgomery Circle^$641^$166,394

NWA Residential Properties^2355 John W. Montgomery Circle^$641^$166,394

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^636 Robinson St.^$2,841.99^$187,163

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^624 Robinson St.^$2,736.99^$145,142

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^612 Robinson St.^$2,729.99^$142,485

Mike & Lunn Baum^2869 Peck Road^$871^$258,888

Seay Construction Inc^1116 Bacon Drive^$1,001^$310,811

Seay Construction Inc^1408 Abbott Lane^$1,006^$312,743

Seay Construction Inc^1112 Bacon Drive^$986^$304,049

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2607 Westbrook Loop^$2,904.99^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2605 Westbrook Loop^$3,101.99^$291,370

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2601 Westbrook Loop^$2,894.99^$208,777

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2525Westbrook Loop^$894.99^$208,777

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2523 Westbrook Loop^$3,146.99^$309,240

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^1500 Lowery St.^$2,894.99^$208,777

Bauman Construction LLC^904 Rawlings Circle^$3,324.99^$380,604

Northrock Builders LLC^2209 Abbott Lane^$881^$262,148

Northrock Builders LLC^ 2213 Abbott Lane^$831^$242,345

Northrock Builders LLC^2212 Abbott Lane^$881^$262,631

Northrock Builders LLC^2300 Abbott Lane^$833^$243,432

C3 Consulting^2416 Bergman Road^$928^$281,468

Rausch Coleman Homes^2720 Murphy St.^$886^$264,443

Rausch Coleman Homes^2712 Murphy St.^$828^$241,742

Rausch Coleman Homes^2708 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648

Rausch Coleman Homes^2705 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648

Rausch Coleman Homes^2709 Murphy St.^$791^$226,889

Rausch Coleman Homes^2713 Murphy St.^$828^$241,742

Rausch Coleman Homes^2717 Murphy St.^$806^$232,202

Rausch Coleman Homes^2721 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648

Rausch Coleman Homes^2804 Murphy St.^$806^$232,202

Rausch Coleman Homes^2800 Murphy St.^$791^$226,889

Rausch Coleman Homes^2724 Murphy St.^$791^226,648

Clements Homes^1907 Higgins St.^$756^$212,279

Clements Homes^1908 Crump St.^$756^$212,279

Clements Homes^403 Fate St.^$756^$212,279

Clements Homes^404 Fate St.^$756^$212,279

Total Permits for Type:^37

Total Fees For Type:^$52,732.90

Total Const. Value For Type:^$8,805,700

Print Headline: Building permits

