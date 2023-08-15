Building permits: May 2023

July 2023
Contractor^Job Address^Fee Total^Construction Value
Muneton Construction LLC^555 Willis Lane^$1,836^$277,725
NWA Residential Properties^2378 John W. Montgomery Circle^$641^$166,394
NWA Residential Properties^2355 John W. Montgomery Circle^$641^$166,394
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^636 Robinson St.^$2,841.99^$187,163
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^624 Robinson St.^$2,736.99^$145,142
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^612 Robinson St.^$2,729.99^$142,485
Mike & Lunn Baum^2869 Peck Road^$871^$258,888
Seay Construction Inc^1116 Bacon Drive^$1,001^$310,811
Seay Construction Inc^1408 Abbott Lane^$1,006^$312,743
Seay Construction Inc^1112 Bacon Drive^$986^$304,049
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2607 Westbrook Loop^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2605 Westbrook Loop^$3,101.99^$291,370
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2601 Westbrook Loop^$2,894.99^$208,777
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2525Westbrook Loop^$894.99^$208,777
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2523 Westbrook Loop^$3,146.99^$309,240
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^1500 Lowery St.^$2,894.99^$208,777
Bauman Construction LLC^904 Rawlings Circle^$3,324.99^$380,604
Northrock Builders LLC^2209 Abbott Lane^$881^$262,148
Northrock Builders LLC^ 2213 Abbott Lane^$831^$242,345
Northrock Builders LLC^2212 Abbott Lane^$881^$262,631
Northrock Builders LLC^2300 Abbott Lane^$833^$243,432
C3 Consulting^2416 Bergman Road^$928^$281,468
Rausch Coleman Homes^2720 Murphy St.^$886^$264,443
Rausch Coleman Homes^2712 Murphy St.^$828^$241,742
Rausch Coleman Homes^2708 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648
Rausch Coleman Homes^2705 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648
Rausch Coleman Homes^2709 Murphy St.^$791^$226,889
Rausch Coleman Homes^2713 Murphy St.^$828^$241,742
Rausch Coleman Homes^2717 Murphy St.^$806^$232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2721 Murphy St.^$791^$226,648
Rausch Coleman Homes^2804 Murphy St.^$806^$232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2800 Murphy St.^$791^$226,889
Rausch Coleman Homes^2724 Murphy St.^$791^226,648
Clements Homes^1907 Higgins St.^$756^$212,279
Clements Homes^1908 Crump St.^$756^$212,279
Clements Homes^403 Fate St.^$756^$212,279
Clements Homes^404 Fate St.^$756^$212,279
Total Permits for Type:^37
Total Fees For Type:^$52,732.90
Total Const. Value For Type:^$8,805,700