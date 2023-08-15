Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 7

6:50 p.m. Jackson L. Abercrombie, 35, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, bond surrender/revocation of probation/parole

Tuesday, Aug. 8

12:18 p.m. Clarence Carl Taylor, 49, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

3:28 p.m. Christopher Pina, 40, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days concurrent

3:33 p.m. Zachary Scott Taylor, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, serving six days consecutive

Wednesday, Aug. 9

10:44 p.m. Loren Gardner-Ivory, 26, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

Thursday, Aug. 10

9:48 p.m. John Pearson, 30, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, reckless driving, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Saturday, Aug. 12

10:30 p.m. Anne Vanderheyden, 40, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Sunday, Aug. 13

4:40 p.m. Jackie Dwane Lasch, 62, Garfield, by BCSO, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

11:51 p.m. Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, first degree criminal mischief, third-degree battery, residential burglary, two counts second degree assault/reckless conduct creates risk of physical injury, criminal trespass

Monday, Aug. 14

12:10 a.m. David Carl Strickland, 37, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, failure to appear