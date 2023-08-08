Teachers feted at annual fair

The annual teacher fair for the Pea Ridge School District was held Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in the Pea Ridge High School arena.

Business, colleges, organizations and churches set up tables handing out items and meeting teachers.

Employees with Arvest Pea Ridge cooked hamburgers.

There are 170 teachers with about 325 total employees in the district.

"We're so thankful for them to connect," Keith Martin, school superintendent, said, expressing gratitude for the donations for the teachers' fair as well as contributions and assistance throughout the school year.

"We appreciate them letting us have the partnerships with them; we depend on them so much. We truly appreciate their partnership," Martin said.

School begins Monday, Aug. 14, in Pea Ridge.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The newest veterinarian at Oak View Animal Clinic, Dr. Tiffany Pulliam, prepared her table at Pea Ridge High School arena for the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Community Library director Wendy Martin set up a table Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Pea Ridge High School for the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Dr. Logan Johnson and crew manned a table for Pea Ridge Dental at the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jason and Dia Dixon with Main Street Real Estate Group prepared bags for teachers at their table on the balcony of the Pea Ridge High School arena for the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Melanie Brantley and Sherese Grigg set up a table for the PTO Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, around the balcony of the Pea Ridge High School arena for the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES School administrators Anne Martfeld and Dana Tabor helped realtor Willa Ball of Pedigree Real Estate bring in her paraphernalia before the annual teacher fair hosting the Pea Ridge School District teachers.


