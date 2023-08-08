SROs serve at schools

There will be a school resource officer at each of the five school buildings in the Pea Ridge School District.

Both the City Council and the School Board approved the addition of two more SROs this past month.

The five officers are Sgt. Mindy Fowler, Officer Rick Helmer, Officer Breanna Jonasson, Officer Charles Snyder and Officer Janice Wilson. Each are passionate about law enforcement and the safety of children.

Sergeant Fowler

Sgt. Mindy Fowler was born and reared in Benton County. She graduated from Gravette High School and later attended NWACC for an associate degree in business.

"I am always continuing my law enforcement education and hold a senior certificate through the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. I have completed Level One and Level Two SRO certificates. I try to choose continued education that will benefit me as a school resource officer such as youth mental health first aid, civilian response to active shooter, and school site safety assessment and audit training to name a few," she said.

"I've been in law enforcement for 30 years and specifically came to Pea Ridge to work as a school resource officer. I believe most officers get into law enforcement because they have a desire to serve and help people. I've learned that people's perceptions of law enforcement often come from their first interaction with a police officer. I take this responsibility seriously and do my best to set a positive example of law enforcement for students. Building relationships with students is important to me. I want to use this opportunity to build trust with students to show them that police officers do what they do to help people and that law enforcement is important and adds value to society."

"I have three adult children who are my other purpose in life. We also have a very large and close-knit extended family so a lot of my time away from work is spent with them. I enjoy mountain biking, kayaking, riding ATVs, and dog training."

"I've fallen in love with Pea Ridge. People genuinely care about each other and I'm thankful to be a small part of this community. I look forward to starting my fifth year in the school district. Being an SRO is one of the most rewarding things I've done as a police officer."

Helmer

Officer Rick Helmer was born and reared in Fort Smith. He graduated from Southside High School in 1999, then attended University of Arkansas, Fort Smith.

"I am a police officer because I love helping and protecting people," he said.

"Children are our future and I want to help them be safe, learn, and grow," Helmer said of serving as an SRO.

He and his wife, Crystal, have been married for four years. Their children are Atticus, 8, and Kate, 3.

He enjoys kayaking, hiking and music.

"While your child is in my school, I will protect and care for them like they are my own children," he said.

Jonasson

Officer Breanna Jonasson was born in Louisiana and moved to Pea Ridge. She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2009 and joined the United States Marine Corps.

She said she is a police officer "to serve and protect my community."

She said she is an SRO "to help keep children safe."

She and her husband, Mark Jonasson, have been married for two years. Their children are Jensen, 10; Rosemary, 8; Daxton, 7; Kaiden, 6; and Aster, 4 months.

She said she enjoys swimming, reading, riding my horse, kayaking, hiking, being with my family and playing with her pet raccoon.

Snyder

Officer Charles Snyder was born in South Carolina. He graduated from Stratford High School.

"I've always wanted to be a police officer. I love my community and felt called to serve and protect it," he said.

He said he is an SRO because "I have an opportunity to build a positive relationship between students and law enforcement."

He and his wife, Carri Snyder, have been married for 20 years. Their children are Karli, Rhett and Payten. They have a grandson, Taos.

He enjoys hunting, fishing and playing guitar.

"I've lived in Pea Ridge for 20 years. My wife who is a sixth-grade teacher at the Middle school and I have raised our three kids here. We are truly invested and love this town."

Wilson

Janice Wilson grew up in Fayetteville. She graduated from Fayetteville High School. After high school, she served five years as a hospital corpsman and master at arms in the U.S. Navy.

She and her husband, Mark,have been married for 25 years. They have five children, Skyler, 24, Benjamin, 21, Gage, 20, Cole, 18, Jacob, 13, two married in -- Ashton, 25, and Olivia, 20, and one grandson, Luke, 2½.

"I started in law enforcement in 2015 and became a detective in 2018. I came to Pea Ridge Police Department in May to work as an School Resource Officer. I have a passion for helping kids and families.

"In my free time I enjoy spending time with my family, football, crafting and watching movies.

"I am very excited for this school year and appreciate the warm welcome I have already received. Pea Ridge is truly unique."

