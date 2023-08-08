Several gather for crafty evening

Before the shutdown forced by government restrictions in response to covid, a craft gathering met monthly at the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Now, they're meeting again.

The group meets from 5 to 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in the Pea Ridge Community Library. Everyone is welcome to fellowship and work on their craft.

Cheryl Nida said the lighting in the meeting room is conducive to working on craft projects.

She said there are many different ages of people attending and different crafts enjoyed including knitting, crocheting, felt work and beading.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Various crafts were created during the craft time event at the Pea Ridge Community Library Tuesday evening.



