Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1973

Pea Ridge's two policemen, Lloyd Pifer and Johnny Demaree, culminating a lengthy investigation and the questioning of several suspects, succeeded this week in arresting five suspects on charges connected with two local burglaries and in recovering most of the stolen articles.

Pea Ridge's new football coach, Ron Bovay, has arrived on the scene and announces this week the following schedules for this season's players.

A 14-year-old youth was injured when he pulled into the path of a 1967 Chevrolet traveling northbound on Arkansas Highway 94. The youth was traveling east on Ark. Hwy. 72 on a motorcycle. He was taken by Sisco Ambulance to Rogers Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1983

After interviewing two highly recommended candidates for the position of elementary principal, the members of the Pea Ridge School Board hired Russell Davidson, former principal at Lockwood, Mo., for a salary of $20,000.

The Randall Rogers Memorial Fund has passed the $1,430 mark and plans are being completed for the construction of a piece of playground equipment for the Pea Ridge City Park.

"We're trying to get more people interested in school activities," said Jerry Burton, vice president of the Blackhawk Booster Club, as he announced the plans for Spirit Day.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 12, 1993

When school begins on Aug. 19, there will no longer be a Pea Ridge Jr. High School. Ninth-graders, formerly considered members of the junior high, will be full-fledged high school students. The sixth grade, traditionally the top elementary grade, will join the seventh and eighth grades at Pea Ridge Middle School.

The Breakfast Kiwanis Club of Rogers will place a petition in Pea Ridge to collect names of people who want toll free telephone service to and from all points in Benton and Washington counties.

Eligible Pea Ridge School District children may participate in a Head Start program in Pea Ridge beginning Aug. 30, said Lynn Keith, special services coordinator for the Benton County Head Start office in Rogers.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2003

There is something magical about walking along an old road. It's kind of like time travel... The old road bed is located on private property just east of Pea Ridge. Few people know about it... but a construction project recently uncovered the lines of the road bed. Along the road bed, a giant oak tree -- a Northern Red Oak -- was discovered which was measured by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and determined to be 13.6 feet in circumference.

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider a parental involvement policy at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 11, in the home economics room of the high school.

Caller Jerry Hay of Pea Ridge will start hosting Modern Western Square dancing classes Sept.2 in the Pea Ridge EMS building.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2013

Little Sugar Creek rose rapidly Saturday morning, spilling over the golf course and surrounding areas. As debris piled up on the upstream side of the Peck Road bridge, water spilled around and across the bridge.

A new 2014 pumper tanker will provide a better initial attack at fires, NEBCO Fire Chief Rob Taylor said. The new 3,000-gallon/1,250 gallons per minute pumper is built to the specifications of a pumper but has a larger water tank.

Chase Henry headed to work down Arkansas Highway 94 thinking it was a normal Tuesday afternoon, just one more of a trip he's made countless times. When he crossed Sugar Creek on July 30, he glanced left expecting to wave at the "friendly lady" who lives there. Instead, he saw black smoke rising from the eaves of the home. He turned around and went to assist.