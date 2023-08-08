Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 14
Breakfast K-12: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Breakfast Pre-K: Blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Cheeseburger, tator tots, peaches, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: chicken tenders, northern beans, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, frozen juice cup, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, biscuit, dried cranberries, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, dried cranberries or or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, dried cranberries or or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Aug. 17
Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: chili with beans, crackers/cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Aug. 18
Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Pizza, garden salad, applesauce cup, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
