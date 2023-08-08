Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | August 8, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Breakfast K-12: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheeseburger, tator tots, peaches, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: chicken tenders, northern beans, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, frozen juice cup, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, cheese/salsa, refried beans, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, biscuit, dried cranberries, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, dried cranberries or or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, dried cranberries or or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Aug. 17

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: chili with beans, crackers/cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Aug. 18

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Pizza, garden salad, applesauce cup, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

