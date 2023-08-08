Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, July 24

6:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cassidy Taylor, 27, Springdale, in connection with speeding and possession of a controlled substance; and cited Carl Taylor, 49, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, then handed into custody of Benton County Sheriff's deputy in connection with a warrant out of Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, July 25

9:01 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Silver Marie Cook, 21, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 and no insurance.

3:18 p.m. Police were notified of a reckless driver entering the city on Ark. Hwy. 72. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Isabella Rowlee, 22, Fayetteville, in connection with driving with suspended license; second degree endangering the welfare of a child; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; careless and prohibited driving and warrants out of Little Flock and Rogers.

Thursday, July 27

2:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Nicholas Russo, 37, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, July 28

11:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Alexia Joye Belisle, 27, Bentonville, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Joshua Lee Gough, 34, Pea Ridge, insurance required and warrant from Centerton.