Obituaries for the Aug. 9, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Betty Helen Galloway

Betty Helen Galloway, 96, died Aug. 2, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Bentonville, Ark., to William "Dutch" and Jessie Aden Zeidler.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many. It was a blessing to know Betty.

Betty loved her small town of Bentonville. She was senior class president and star basketball player at Bentonville High School. She also loved Razorback football and calling the Hogs! She also loved her See's candy and Dr Pepper!

Betty and Clois moved to California in the early 1950s. There, she became the head bookkeeper for the Smith's Food King Grocery chain. She was a dedicated employee and helped the company grow.

They returned to their hometown of Bentonville in the mid-1980s to enjoy their retirement. Betty was famous for her hot rolls and peanut butter roll-up cookies. Most Tuesdays you could find her cooking fellowship dinners at the Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the caring and loving caregivers at Village on the Parks in Bentonville. We are forever grateful for your love and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clois A. Galloway; twin brother, Bill Zeidler; and sister, Arwanda Woods Meinen.

Survivors are her daughters, Brenda Murphy and husband James of Bentonville, Cyndy Norris and husband Bill of Anaheim, Calif.; grandchildren, Laura Justiss and husband Jeff of Nixa, Mo., Jim Murphy and wife Kim of Pea Ridge, Bill Norris and wife Gina of Colton, Calif., and Tony Norris and wife Melissa of Anaheim, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Jeffery (Vanesa), Bradley, Wesley, Lauryn, Maddison, Kennedy, Turner, Luc, Cole, and Stevie; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, Rogers.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in First United Methodist Church, Bentonville.

Interment followed in Bentonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church food pantry, Second Street Pantry Mission or the First United Methodist memorial fund.

Katherine Jean (Nelson) Johnson

Katherine Jean (Nelson) Johnson, 76, died Aug. 4, 2023, in her home after a lengthy medical battle. She was born June 21, 1947, in Dillon, Montana, to Jay F. and Jean (Renz) Nelson.

She was the fourth of six children (Jenny, Ruthie, Sherry, Mary and Robert) and grew up in Jackson, Montana, where she spent her days helping on her grandparents' ranch, playing with kittens, camping and horseback riding in the beautiful surrounding mountains of the Big Hole Valley. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduating from Beaverhead County High School, where she attended Basic Training in Parris Island, S.C., then was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. There she met another Marine, John D. Johnson (J.D.), who she married after his return from his third deployment during the Vietnam War. They wed in California on Sept. 26, 1969, and returned briefly to Montana before making their final home in Pineville, Mo.

During their 53 years of marriage, J.D. and Kathy raised three children on their farm outside of Pineville, Mo.

Kathy's greatest joy came from spending time with all of her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, woodworking and traveling.

After the birth of her children, Kathy attended Crowder College and MSSU receiving a bachelor's degree in elementary education. While teaching for the McDonald County School District, she earned her master's degree and reading specialist. She spent the majority of her 24 years of teaching working with elementary students with disabilities.

In the midst of her teaching career, Kathy experienced a serious illness resulting in the need for a liver transplant. She and her family were blessed to receive this donation in August 1997 allowing her to return to her loving family and the job she found so rewarding. She continued to teach an additional 10 years before further health concerns resulted in her choosing to retire in 2007. Side effects from her liver transplant resulted in additional serious medical complications which led to a kidney transplant in 2014.

Kathy's family wants to thank the amazing team of doctors, nurses, and therapists who were so instrumental in her care over the past quarter century so that they enjoyed the blessing of all the extra years in her loving company.

Survivors are her husband, J.D.; children, Connie Roark (husband Jody) of Neosho, Mo., Steven Johnson (wife Anner) of Pineville, Mo., and Stacy Parks (husband David) of Stella, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Jocelyn Roark, Mary Kate Roark, Conner Roark, Amanda Johnson, John Johnson, Bryan Parks, Brandon Parks and Brett Parks; a great-granddaughter, Kaitlynn Johnson; nieces and nephews including Dr. Karen Sherman of Pea Ridge, Ark.

Due to the overwhelming blessings the family has already received, they ask not for donations of flowers or gifts, but instead ask that you look into your hearts and become an organ donor or donate to organizations that work to assist those who may also find themselves in similar situations.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in New Life Fellowship Church (427 New Life Lane) in Anderson, Mo.

Jacqueline Dawn Hanberg Nelson

Jacqueline Dawn Hanberg Nelson, 59, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 30, 2023, after a long illness. She was born Aug. 2, 1963, in Chicago, Ill., to Sanford Hanberg and Geraldine Janis Hanberg.

She grew up in Morton Grove, Ill., Earned a bachelor of arts degree, and worked as a substitute teacher, appointment setter and one-on-one assistant to students with special needs.

She loved walking, drawing and other creative hobbies, dancing and home decorating.

Jackie and Neal moved to Pea Ridge four years ago and these were the happiest times with friendly people. Jackie and Neal served as "adopted street" volunteers in Pea Ridge.

Survivors are her husband of 26 and a half years, Neal Nelson; brother, Steven Hanberg of Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends, in addition to her dear cats, Taylor and Mittens.

Visitation was at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Messiah Lutheran Church, Pea ridge.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Following the service, family and close friends were invited back to the church for lunch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's honor to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.