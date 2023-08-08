Northwest Arkansas Outdoor briefs

Yarn, lace in the making

A program featuring spinning and lace making will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Local spinners will show how they craft fibers into yarn. Lace makers will demonstrate lace making. Events are also set

Friday events include historic homes tour at 10:30 a.m., nature journaling at 1 p.m., historic schoolhouse tour, 5 p.m. Saturday events include a battlefield tour at 9 a.m., medical care for soldiers at 2 p.m., cannon firing on the hour starting at 6 p.m.

Call the park at 479-846-2990 for details.

'First River' viewing

Peel Compton Foundation and the Ozark Society will host a viewing of the documentary, "First River" at Compton Gardens, 312 N. Main St., in downtown Bentonville at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The film highlights efforts to prevent dams from being built along the Buffalo National River.

The viewing honors the late Dr. Neil Compton on what would be his 111th birthday. Compton is a founder of the Ozark Society and a leader in the battle to preserve the stream.

The film will be shown indoors at Compton Gardens in what was once Dr. Compton's family home. Tickets are free but registration is required. Visit peelcompton.org to attend.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offer guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike on Saturday will be "Accessible Trail Adventures" along the flat Accessible Trail from the observation deck to the pond and meadow.

Center hosts families

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call 479-202-8340.

Go big for bass

Pringles big bass event is set for 6 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Entry fee is $75 per angler or free entry in the youth division. First place prize is $5,000. Bassmaster pro angler Greg Bohannan, sponsored by Pringles, will host the event.

Register in person at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or any Wood Motor Company dealer. Go to pringlesnwacs.givesmart.com to register.

Audubon visits lowland

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Kibler Bottoms near Alma at 9 a.m. on August 19.

The focus of this trip will be migrating fall shorebirds with reasonable chances at seeing upland sandpipers and buff-breasted sandpipers. This will be a car-caravan-style field trip of slow driving with frequent stops for observation.

Meet at McDonald's ,247 U. S. Hwy 71 in Alma at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't required. Email [email protected] for details.

Run, walk the stairs

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Run 100 trail miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email [email protected] with questions.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.