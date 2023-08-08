New veterinarian wants to educate pet owners

All of her life, Tiffany Pulliam, says she wanted to be a veterinarian.

Her passion includes helping pet owners understand the disease processes of animals and to understand what is preventable.

"I want to walk them through all their questions and help them understand what's going on with their pets," she said.

Pulliam did some of her externship at Oak View while in veterinary school and really enjoyed working at Oak View. She said a clinic at which she worked in Fort Smith was small animal only.

"I really enjoyed large animals, too, and wanted to give mixed practice a go," she said, adding that she knew she could learn a lot from Dr. Karen Sherman. "I really felt at home here and decided to stay."

"Being a part of the community is important and I hope I can find a way to connect with the people in Pea Ridge and be involved and help when I can," she said.

Pulliam married her high school sweetheart, Dalton, three years ago, but says they've been together 11 years.

"He went to Stillwater with me. He supported me all through school and then we moved back here," she said.

When not working, Pulliam and her husband enjoy kayaking, fishing and spending time with family and friends. So far, they've gone to Beaver Lake, floated White River and Little Sugar Creek.

"It's been fun!"

In Fort Smith, will attending college, Pulliam got her first job at a small animal clinic. She worked her way up from kennel assistant to receptionist to veterinary nurse and just couldn't imagine pursuing any other field.

She said at one point her mother, a teacher, tried to convince her to go into nursing school but she was determined to pursue veterinary medicine because she likes animals.

"This is what I wanted to do. She couldn't be more proud of me now," she said.

Pulliam was to represent Oak View at the teacher fair Aug. 7.

There are four veterinarians at Oak View now -- Dr. Karen Sherman, Dr. Robert Holmes, Dr. Keturah Ollie-Hayes and Dr. Pulliam.

Dr. Sherman founded Oak View Animal Clinic in 1992 and opened at the current location in 1994.

Dr. Robert Holmes joined the clinic in 2019. Dr. Keturah joined in 2022.

