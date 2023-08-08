Neighborhood camaraderie is key: Police are good neighbors

The first observance of National Night Out in Pea Ridge went very well, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

"Considering it was 100 degrees, the first year that Pea Ridge has it went excellently," Hahn said. "I think we did really well. The parking lot was full.

"It fulfilled its purpose -- to interact with community -- kids especially," he said. The event allowed many people to spend time with the police officers and be comfortable with them. "They know that they're good guys."

Two little boys were there whose mother reached out to Hahn because one of them had a birthday Tuesday, Aug. 1. She couldn't be there, but asked Hahn to present a gift to him. Hahn said he also had officers sign a birthday card for the boy.

"I met several people I hadn't met yet, which is always good," he said. "It was really good. There were no problems. Everybody had a good time especially since there were lots of snow cones!"

"It was a big success," he said crediting both Officer Rick Helmer and Lt. John Langham, who spearheaded the event.

The National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships. It began in 1984 with 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the National Night Out website.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Lt. Rich Fordham manned a table with goggles designed to demonstrate the affects of driving while intoxicated at the National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Cotton candy was a favorite at the Pea Ridge Police sponsored National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police sponsored its first National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park. The national incentive is intended to draw the community and law enforcement together.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little ones thoroughly enjoyed the cooling effects of snow cones during the Pea Ridge Police National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn handed a birthday gift to a youngster whose mother had told the chief ahead of time about the child's birthday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police sponsored its first National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park. The national incentive is intended to draw the community and law enforcement together. Police officers and their family members, members of the Fire-EMS Department, city employees were among those present.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police sponsored its first National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park. The national incentive is intended to draw the community and law enforcement together. Police officers and their family members, members of the Fire-EMS Department, city employees were among those present.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police officer Andrew Day displayed the prowess of his K9 partner during the National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Sgt. Mindy Fowler visited with a youngster at the Pea Ridge Police first National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the City Park.

