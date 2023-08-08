Judge prohibits medical examiner for saying woman acted deliberately in Pea Ridge officer’s death

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren won't allow an associate medical examiner to testify Shawna Cash deliberately ran over a Pea Ridge police officer and killed him.

Karren issued the ruling at a hearing Monday. The decision prohibits Dr. Charles Kokes with the Arkansas Crime Laboratory from testifying Cash deliberately hit Kevin Apple with a jeep June 26, 2021, which resulted in his death.

Cash, 24, of Pine Bluff, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 29.

Kokes testified Cash hit and ran over Apple. Kokes did the autopsy on Apple's body and determined the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was being deliberately hit and run over by a vehicle. He included the information in his initial and final reports.

Lee Short, one of Cash's attorneys, questioned Kokes about his concluding the act was deliberate.

Kokes said Cash made a deliberate decision to accelerate and hit Apple and then made a deliberate decision not to stop the vehicle. Kokes said he wasn't claiming Cash deliberately meant to hit and kill Apple, but she made the deliberate decision to accelerate the vehicle.

"Do you know anything about what was going on in her mind?" Short asked.

"No," Kokes replied.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford and two Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives provided a summary of the incident, and Kokes said he watched a video of Apple being hit by the car.

Kokes testified he couldn't see in the video whether Cash was looking forward instead of to the side when she hit Apple. Kokes said it's common knowledge when someone accelerates a vehicle the person is looking forward instead of to the side.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, asked Kokes if he was pressured to make his findings in Apple's case. Kokes said his decision was based on his finding as a forensic pathologist.

Kokes said the initial contact with the vehicle may have caused some of Apple's injuries, but the majority of his injuries were caused by being run over. He said Apple suffered multiple rib fractures and two fractures to his spine.

Kokes did say in response to a question from Short none of Apple's injuries would have been different if he had been accidentally hit and run over by the vehicle.

Kokes said he believes the vehicle was used as a weapon.

Short told Karren that Kokes testifying about Cash's actions being deliberate wasn't a medical finding. Robinson maintained Kokes' conclusions were part of his medical findings.

Karren ruled in favor of the defense.

Karren said the jury will hear testimony from law enforcement officers and see the video of Apple getting struck by the car. The jury will see Cash's interrogation interview, but also see Elijah Andazola's interview, Karren said. Andazola was in the vehicle with Cash.

Karren said the jury will be able to reach its own conclusions concerning whether Cash's actions were deliberate.

The defense also sought to suppress evidence obtained from the Jeep. Karren upheld the search, and prosecutors will be able to use evidence seized from the vehicle.

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cash was in the driver's seat and Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents. The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit.

Cash rammed one of the police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andazola, 20, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in his case.

Andazola's jury trial is scheduled to begin March 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.