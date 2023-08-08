Hundreds of children given supplies

More than 270 children were served in the annual Back to School Bash Saturday at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church.

The school supply give away sponsored by the church and Bright Futures depends on donations.

Member of the church missions team and volunteers provided breakfast.

Volunteers, including students, church members and school teachers and administrators, work for weeks preparing for the bash and for hours on the day of the event.

Many school supplies are garnered in the Stuff the Bus event held a couple of weeks before the bash. Clothing donated to Bright Futures is arranged by size for the people attending. Blackhawk cheerleaders worked tediously organizing the clothing.

Helping transport and carry the clothes and supplies were members of the Blackhawk footbll team.

Books were given out by the Pea Ridge Community Library. Dental hygiene kits were given to children by Pea Ridge Dental. Vouchers for free haircuts were provided by Candice Meyers at Head Hunters Salon and Patty Wampler at Maggie's Hair Salon.

The program has grown from a small ministrity begun nearly 20 years ago by Joe and Malinda Stewart, both teachers and members of First Baptist Church, who recognized that some families struggled with being able to afford school supplies. They began asking fellow church members to help and several children were given supplies and a back pack.

"We hadn't been in the new church very long," Malinda said, recalling that the secretary of the church at the time knew the people working the various foodbanks and mentioned the need for assistance for supplies. She said it started with sharing information about students' age, gender and grade and people fulfilling the needed supplies.

"We did that for a year or two, but thought we could go bigger," she said, so the program grew. As early as 2006, the Back to School Bash provided school supplies in early August to students. Then, Malinda said they realized clothes were also needed and as Bright Futures began in Pea Ridge in 2013, the church partnered with the organization and began providing clothes as well as school supplies.

In 2013, there were 114 students provided with supplies.

In the early days, people lined up for more than an hour waiting their turn to enter the building. Now, people are given appointments and don't have to wait in line.

"It's a blessing to help them, to see the smiles on the kids' faces, to know we brighten their day and are serving them and that God will get glory for it," Malinda said.

"What Joe and I notice the most, is seeing former students come with their children," she said. "It's good to see them."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Fire Department staff Lt. Shane Henson, Chief Clint Bowen and firefighter Jeff Marts shared fire safety information with more than 270 children at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Cheryl Tillman and Colby Creech told parents about Heart & Sole and the opportunity for free shoes and socks for children at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES School administrators Dana Tabor and Keith Martin were two of the many volunteers along with Joe ? and Joe Stewart of First Baptist as they gave away back packs and school supplies to more than 270 children in the Back to School Bash held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Several school principals — Darah Bennett, Angie Day, Mindy Bowlin and Rebecca Allen — were joined by Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis greeting families and working the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Community Library director Wendy Martin and program director Allison Harrison manned a table giving away books at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

