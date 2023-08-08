Flames confined to dryer

Firefighters found a clothes dryer on fire when they arrived at the house on Farrell Street Saturday afternoon. Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department personnel were assisted by firefighters from Little Flock Fire Dept. They removed the dryer from the house, checked for hot spots and blew out the smoke.
Flames confined to dryerby Annette Beard | August 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
