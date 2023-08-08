Manage Subscription
Flames confined to dryer

by Annette Beard | August 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department personnel were assisted by firefighters from Little Flock Fire Dept. Saturday afternoon at a structure fire on Farrell Street. Firefighters found a fire in a clothes dryer when they arrived. They removed the dryer from the house.

Firefighters found a clothes dryer on fire when they arrived at the house on Farrell Street Saturday afternoon. Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department personnel were assisted by firefighters from Little Flock Fire Dept. They removed the dryer from the house, checked for hot spots and blew out the smoke.

Print Headline: Flames confined to dryer

