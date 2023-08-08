Families involve times of gain and loss

My uncle passed away this week.

For some, those words may not carry much emotional weight. For others, it may remind them of a painful loss.

And, just a few days before he died, his youngest granddaughter was born a month early. She'll never know her grandfather, but there will be many people to tell her about him and his legacy.

Our extended family was very close when I was growing up and Sunday afternoons with aunts, uncles, cousins at my great-grandmother's home were special times. I was the only girl in my generation for more than 20 years and playing with my cousins involved running, hide and seek and playing cowboys and Indians.

My mother was the eldest of three girls and the younger two were more like my elder sisters. One married. Her husband became my Uncle Johnny, although in later years he told us emphatically that he prefered "John."

I clearly remember one night when many of us were at my grandparents' home and it was time for me to go to bed. (I was about 6 years of age.) It was time for the ritual of going around and hugging and kissing all the adults good night and as I made the rounds to my granddaddy, grandmother, mother and aunts, it came time to hug Uncle Johnny. He laughingly remarked, "me, too?"

He and my granddaddy were the two constant males in my life from my earliest memories. His gentle humor and kind nature were always reassuring and comforting.

During a tumultuous time in my life, the door to Uncle Johnny and Aunt Kay's home was always open; they were there with listening ears, supportive words and wise counsel -- and food and drink (the eternal solace for southerners).

Two years ago, dearest Aunt Kay left her mortal body to go to eternity. And, now, Uncle Johnny has joined her.

He missed her tremendously these past two years but was determined to persevere and continue helping his sons and daughter as the kindly grandfather he was. His death was not expected and leaves a great hole in our lives.

His children and grandchildren were blessed to have his influence and example and now must continue the journey without him.

Now, I'm one of the oldest left in the family. My sweet girl cousin, 22 years my junior, is bereft at the loss of her father, but she had a gift too few have today -- a kind, loving father who adored her and her children.

She and I were the bookends to the grandchildren. I was the eldest, then two younger brothers, two younger boy cousins and then Kristy. She's much closer in age to my elder children and is like a younger sister to me.

I'm not sure I was prepared to be the matriarch. I am too young (although my children would not consider me young)!

It's a strange feeling when you realize almost all (or all) or your elder relatives -- parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles -- have passed on.

For some people, the labels aunt, uncle and cousin may not engender sentimentality.

I am grateful for the influence of my elders who organized family gatherings so we could all know one another. Over the years, decades, we've gone separate ways. Some have moved to the other side of the globe. But, thanks to modern technology, we've stayed in touch and check in on one another.

My children and grandchildren have stayed close and I'm grateful.

Families involve both gain and loss, pain and joy. It takes work to have close relationships, but it's worth it.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, 10 grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].