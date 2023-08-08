Esthetically Tweezing celebrates first year

Shannon Ewald, owner of Esthetically Tweezing, is celebrating her first year of business.

The business offers skin care services and waxing and is available by appointment only. It is in Hands On Chiropratic Clinic on North Curtis Avenue.

"I truly am passionate about offering these services locally and love how so many of my clients have never taken the time before but the price/convenience allowed them the opportunity to work it into their schedules," Ewald said.

She and her family moved to Pea Ridge in 2010.

She said hours vary by season and are by appointment only.

"I have mornings/evenings available as well as accommodations for established clients with tight schedules," Ewald said.

She said she is a licensed esthetician and has pursued additional education to support services such as intimate waxing, acne care and chemical peels.

"My target client lives here in Pea Ridge," she said.

"I wanted to provide local services that are price point accessible and convenient for our growing town. Everyone can benefit from skincare; I do educational visits with preteens to learn skincare, acne care for teens and adults, relaxing facials that can be simply for pampering or goal oriented to target specific concerns, and waxing services for both men and women.

"I also do advanced facials that help achieve our best self as we age naturally," she said.