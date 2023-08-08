Episcopal church has a new home

The Episcopal faith community in Pea Ridge celebrated in a new space at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, with the first Episcopal visitation of the Bishop of Arkansas to welcome and acknowledge the episcopal faith community in Pea Ridge.

At the same time after his sermon on the Gospel of Mathew's parables including the "Mustard Seed and Bread," he formally acknowledged the community as an official preaching station or church of the Diocese of Arkansas and named the Community as The Chapel of the Good Shepherd or Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. This marks a significant investment to our community in that funds were secured to purchase the former Living Waters Assembly of God space for this church, according to James Crews.

Funds for the project came from insurance monies from the historic Grace Church in Wynn that was destroyed in a tornado in the spring of this year. Grace had been closed for several years when it was devastated by the tornado. The Rt. Rev. Larry Benfield presided at the celebratory Eucharist service. In attendance were 66 people to celebrate this day in the life of the faith community. St.Andrews Episcopal Church in Rogers suspended services for the Sunday to worship in Pea Ridge as they had been the sending congregation for the community in Pea Ridge. Afterwards a festive fish and chicken fry potluck was held to celebrate the day with partners in Ministry for Angels Share food pantry joining in the celebration of 77 people. The church was full of joy as the day was celebrated.

The Chapel of the Good Shepherd or Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and Angel's Share Food Pantry now have a permanent home at 9829 White Oak Hollow Road in Pea Ridge. Good Shepherd gives thanks to God for the life and witness of the faith communities of Living Waters and Grace Church Wynn. As well the continued ministry of Angel's Share Food Pantry partners Mt.VernonPresbyterian that first welcomed the church at its founding to share their space and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church whose financial and food support make possible the continued ministry of the pantry.

As Good Shepherd seeks to following the example of the Good Shepherd and seek out the lost and lonely, we look to the saints who have gone before in the journey of faith to be Christ to those in our community whatever their need. For there are no strangers in God's family only friends we haven't met yet.

The Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas is part of the Episcopal Church in the United States and the worldwide Anglican Communion. The Diocese is organized into 56 congregations, with its diocesan office in Little Rock. The seat of the Bishop of Arkansas is Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock.