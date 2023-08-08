Businesses give to teachers
Businesses give to teachersby Staff Reports | August 8, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES School Board member and Pea Ridge Arrest Bank president Jeff Neil announced the recipients of gift bags donated by area businesses for the teachers of the Pea Ridge School District. School principals and administrators helped pass them out.
