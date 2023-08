The following marriage license applications were recorded July 27-Aug. 2 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

July 28

Jase Loren Houchin, 24, and Brittney Paige Messier, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 2

Ronald Dayton Weston, 53, and Christina Coramae Cassidy, 40, both of Garfield