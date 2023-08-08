Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by Staff Reports | August 8, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, July 31

6:06 p.m. Edward Shane Curnett, 43, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12:02 p.m. Macey Renee Ross, 28, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, failure to appear

Wednesday, Aug. 2

3:32 p.m. Chastity Black, 39, Garfield, by XNA Police, failure to appear

Thursday, Aug. 3

11:47 p.m. Kimberly Ann Hammer, 32, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, refusal to submit to arrest; criminal trespass

Friday, Aug. 4

4:51 p.m. Leanna Lee Wingett, 19, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, third-degree battery; two counts felony aggravated assault on LEO or correctional facility employee

Saturday, Aug. 5

5:24 p.m. Justin Ray McCalister, 44, Pine Bluff, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

