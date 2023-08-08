Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

July 26

Dollar General

2140 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Chemicals stored over packages of paper cups and plastic wrap in the Dollar Deal aisle.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Gap under the back door.

Print Headline: Benton County Health Dept. inspections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

New veterinarian wants to educate pet owners
by Annette Beard
SROs serve at schools
by Annette Beard
Neighborhood camaraderie is key: Police are good neighbors
by Annette Beard
Hundreds of children given supplies
by Annette Beard
Teachers feted at annual fair
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT