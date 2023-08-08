Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

July 26

Dollar General

2140 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Chemicals stored over packages of paper cups and plastic wrap in the Dollar Deal aisle.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Gap under the back door.