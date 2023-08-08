All requests approved

All requests that appeared before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission were approved Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The meeting began with two items presented in public hearings. Only one person spoke on one of the issues.

Joe Diangeles spoke against a home occupation permit request.

Diangeles, who said he lives across the street from the petitioner, said, "We'd like to keep our area residential. There are plenty of storage units to store stuff in. It could be done out of a storage unit. We don't want our neighborhood to turn into a business area. It just encourages others to do the same."

Sheena and Candice Lacey, 2413 Turner Way, requested a home occupation permit saying they have a business for an inflatable mobile batting cage. The women said there is no signage, no additional traffic and no business conducted at the house. They said the inflatable cage is stored in their garage.

The request was approved.

Jeff and Tina Hill, 12823 Sugar Creek Rd., requested the city rezone land from agricultural to residential (R1). The Hills told city officials they wish to build a single-family home.

City building official Tony Townsend said the land is in a flood plane which will require certain conditions for the property.

The request was approved.

Under old business, the city has the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill phase 4 & 5 on the agenda. This item was tabled at the July meeting as there was no representative present to discuss the business. Rausch Coleman has added 11 parcels and conformed to the new code revisions allowing 60-feet lot widths and 8,000-square-feet mini lot areas.

City planning director Jessica Grady told planners that she had discovered additional rules which will require a large scale development for a restaurant being planned by Pensago.

"We will need to do an administrative review," she said. "Tony (Townsend, building official) and I will work together for review."

In other business, planners approved the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill phase.