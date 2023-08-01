Water audit was favorable

The city's Water Utilities Department received a favorable report on its audit presented by David Eaton with Przybysz & Associates at the July 18 City Council meeting.

"The financial statements are free of financial misstatements," Eaton said, noting that the company has done the audit for Pea Ridge for many years.

He noted the format on the financial statements was missing the numbers from last year for a comparison because "a lease standard came in."

"A lease standard is very complicated," Eaton said, explaining that it was more time consuming to include it than it would have been worth.

Council member Nadine Telgemeier questioned Eaton about it and was assured that the comparative numbers would be included again in next year's audit report.

"Will we have the year to year comparison next year?" Telgemeier queried.

"Yes, you will," Eaton responded. He said when there is a standard that "actually goes retrospectively" because "going back is a ton of work and the benefit of knowing that is not worth it for anybody."

City Clerk Sandy Button said,"We've always had a year to date... it's never not been there."

Eaton explained that the lease standard had to go retrospectively two years, according to certain accounting standards.

In other business, Fire Chief Clint Bowen asked for, and received permission, to surplus a 1985 D30 military truck.

"It's been here long before my arrival. We've been trying to fix it," Bowen said.

Bowen also requested permission to waive competitive bidding for purchase of extrication equipment for the Fire Department. As the supplier is the only one, the City Council approved the request.

Eight ordinances were referred by the Planning Commission.

Three ordinances approving final plats for subdivisions were approved. They were for Stephanie Estates, Sedona Rose, Phase 2, and Walnut Hill, Phase 2.

Council members approved Ord. 795 amending bylaws of Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

City planning director Jessica Grady said she had noticed there was not a supporting document for the bylaws and one needed to be approved.

The drainage regulations were upgraded with passage of Ordinance 811. Engineer Robby Lewis said the old drainage manual was 15 pages and the new one is more than 500 pages.

"We wanted to build on the foundation we already had," Lewis said, explaining that the manual was based on the one in effect in Rogers.

Three ordinances were approved rezoning property. One of them -- the request to rezone land belonging to Douglas L. Sperber from commercial to residential -- was debated at Planning Commission and again at Council. It was approved with a split vote of two opposed and three in favor.

The ordinances were:

Ord. 806 approved rezone land belonging to Pensago LLC from agricultural to commercial (C1);

Ord. 807 approved rezone land belonging to Douglas L. Sperber dba Sperber Holdings from commercial (C1) to residential (R2); and

Ord. 808 approved rezone land belonging to Barry and Mechel Wall from agricultural to residential (R1).