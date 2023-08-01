Manage Subscription
Storms downed power lines

by Annette Beard | August 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Company worked from midnight until mid-morning Monday after strong winds during storms Sunday caused a tree to fall on electric lines at the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and McCulloch Street breaking a pole, downing lines and causing an electrical power outage. Rain recorded was .16 of an inch in Pea Ridge. Traffic was rerouted for several hours until the work was completed.

