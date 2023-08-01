Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Company worked from midnight until mid-morning Monday after strong winds during storms Sunday caused a tree to fall on electric lines at the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and McCulloch Street breaking a pole, downing lines and causing an electrical power outage. Rain recorded was .16 of an inch in Pea Ridge. Traffic was rerouted for several hours until the work was completed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Storms downed power linesby Annette Beard | August 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Company worked from midnight until mid-morning Monday after strong winds during storms Sunday caused a tree to fall on electric lines at the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and McCulloch Street breaking a pole, downing lines and causing an electrical power outage.
Print Headline: Storms downed power lines
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT