Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Softball tryouts scheduled

by From Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Blackhawk Softball

Softball tryouts for the 2023-2024 high school softball team will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on the high school softball field (weather permitting).

Tryouts are for Pea Ridge students only, who will be in the ninth through 12th grades starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Student athletes must have a current up to date athletic physical on file with the Pea Ridge High School Athletic Department, or bring a copy of the completed physical to the tryout.

For more information, contact coach Joshua Reynolds at [email protected].

Print Headline: Softball tryouts scheduled

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Career is culmination of life-long dream
by Annette Beard
Water audit was favorable
by Annette Beard
Storms downed power lines
by Annette Beard
One man injured in cycle crash
by Annette Beard
Open house dates set
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT