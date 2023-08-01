Manage Subscription
School traffic flow mapped

by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Pick up for kindergarten students is in front of the Primary School and entrance is made off Weston Street on the driveway immediately south of the Middle School. Pick up for first- and second-grade students is made on the south end of the building and entrance is made at the intersection with McCulloch Street.

Maps courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Maps courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

There are two separate driveways for bus and car traffic. Cars are to enter from East Pickens Road for pick up of students.

Maps courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

The southern most driveway (immediately across the street from Westside Baptist Church) is the only entrance and exit allocated for car traffic at the Middle School.

Maps courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Student drop off and pick up is in front of the Junior High School building. Cars are to enter off Weston Street and exit on East Pickens Road.

Maps courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Student parking is in front of (north) of the high school building. Entrance is via the western driveway; the middle driveway is allocated to car exits and the most eastern driveway is for bus traffic.

