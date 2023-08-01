Run, walk or ride for outdoor adventures





Meets test archery skills

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition on Saturday and adult competition on Sunday at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

See 'First River'

The Peel Compton Foundation and the Ozark Society will host a viewing of the documentary, "First River" at Compton Gardens, 312 N. Main St., in downtown Bentonville at 10 a.m. Aug. 12. The film highlights efforts to prevent dams from being built along the Buffalo National River.

The film will be shown indoors at Compton Gardens. Tickets are free, but registration is required. Visit peelcompton.org to attend.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offer guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike Aug. 12 will be "Accessible Trail Adventures" along the flat Accessible Trail from the observation deck to the pond and meadow.

Center hosts families

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the center. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call 479-202-8340.

Go big for bass

Pringles big bass event is set for 6 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Entry fee is $75 per angler or free entry in the youth division. First place prize is $5,000. Bassmaster pro angler Greg Bohannan, sponsored by Pringles, will host the event.

Register in person at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or any Wood Motor Company dealer. Go to pringlesnwacs.givesmart.com to register.

See birds in lowlands

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Kibler Bottoms near Alma at 9 a.m. Aug. 19.

The focus of this trip will be migrating fall shorebirds with reasonable chances at seeing upland sandpipers and buff-breasted sandpipers. This will be a car-caravan-style field trip of slow driving with frequent stops for observation.

Meet at McDonald's, 247 U. S. 71 in Alma at 9 a.m. Audubon membership isn't required. Email [email protected] for details.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email [email protected] with questions.



