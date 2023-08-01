Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1973

Work was expected to begin Thursday of this week on the new Pea Ridge gym and classroom expansion. The contract, in the amount of $339,323 was formally signed in the office of architect Perry Butcher by board president Keith Escue, and board secretary Jack Lasater.

On Sept. 8 and 9 every child in Arkansas will have an opportunity to be protected against blindness, deafness, brain damage and heart disease as a mass inoculation against polio, rubella, measles, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis will be held throughout the state.

Registration for Pea Ridge students will be held on the opening day of school, Aug. 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983

Under the formula proposed for consideration by the State Legislature, Pea Ridge and Rogers schools would gain if there is no new money received by the state.

A special meeting of the Pea Ridge School District 109 Board of Education has been called for 8 p.m. Thursday for the purpose of interviewing and hiring an elementary principal. Board president Kenneth Patterson issued the call for the meeting.

Harvested marijuana plants were stacked up beside the sheriff's van after being pulled by deputies July 27 on top of a briar covered hill just off White Oak Road north west of Pea Ridge off Ark. Hwy. 94. The value of the marijuana, according to Lt. Don Townsend, was $111,000.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 5, 1993

The executive director of the Volunteer Ambulance Service said volunteers will have to come forward before service can be improved in the western portion of the VAS service area.

Doug Peronia of Pea Ridge said he is running for the Pea Ridge School Board because of his affinity for the community and the school. Peronia is seeking a seat currently held by Mike Small, who said he is not seeking re-election.

On Sunday, July 25, members and guests of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church celebrated the church's 150th anniversary.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 31

Wednesday, July 30, 2003

When you receive a speeding ticket in Pea Ridge, court clerks Sandy Easley or Katrina Whitaker will efficiently process the ticket.

Gordon Sandberg runs a no-frills barber shop in the strip of shops on Slack Street in west Pea Ridge just past Dollar General. Sandberg, who has been barbering since 1960, provides hair cuts, shampoos, shaves and trims for moustaches and beards.

Tony Fletcher of Pea Ridge was treated to a surprise 70th birthday party at Monte Ne Chicken Inn Sunday by his daughter and son and sisters with 21 people in attendance.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 31

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Fire Chief Frank Rizzio was to meet with county officials Tuesday to discussing funding formulas for reimbursement of ambulance runs in the county and on Aug. 6 to request funds for the ambulance runs Pea Ridge Fire/EMS Department makes outside the city limits.

The city's contract with Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic is unsigned two weeks after City Council members approved it. The previous contract expires Aug. 16.

The new Blackhawk football stadium is nearing completion. Workers painted the arch and name over the entrance this week. Pride Night is scheduled for Aug. 30.