Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

RECIPE: Greek salad

Greek salad by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 9:09 a.m.

Greek Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters

Recipes to Remember

2 c. broccoli flowerettes

2 c. cauliflower flowerettes

1 pt. grape tomatoes

½ c. pitted Kalamata olives

½ c. black olives

8 oz. jar artichoke hearts

1 c. Feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Zesty Italian season packet (according to directions; substitute some of the oil with artichoke juice)

Combine broccoli and cauliflower, halved tomatoes, olives, and halved artichoke hearts. Crumble Feta cheese over veggies. Toss with dressing.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].

Print Headline: Recipe

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Career is culmination of life-long dream
by Annette Beard
Water audit was favorable
by Annette Beard
Storms downed power lines
by Annette Beard
One man injured in cycle crash
by Annette Beard
Open house dates set
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT