RECIPE: Greek salad

Greek Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters

Recipes to Remember

2 c. broccoli flowerettes

2 c. cauliflower flowerettes

1 pt. grape tomatoes

½ c. pitted Kalamata olives

½ c. black olives

8 oz. jar artichoke hearts

1 c. Feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Zesty Italian season packet (according to directions; substitute some of the oil with artichoke juice)

Combine broccoli and cauliflower, halved tomatoes, olives, and halved artichoke hearts. Crumble Feta cheese over veggies. Toss with dressing.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].