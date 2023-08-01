Manage Subscription
PRNMP established in 1956

by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park was established in 1956 to commemorate the 1862 Battle of Pea Ridge. It was dedicated as a national park during the American Civil War Centennial in 1963.

In 1956, Congress enacted legislation to accept a 5,000-acre donation from the state of Arkansas to establish the park.

The Battle of Pea Ridge, also known as the Battle of Elkhorn Tavern, was March 7-8, 1862, and involved more than 10,500 Confederate soldiers and more than 16,500 Union troops, according to William L. Shea and Earl J. Hess, "Pea Ridge: Civil War Campaign in the West."

The park, often referred to as one of the best-preserved Civil War battlefields, features a museum, visitor center, restored battlefields, a portion of the Telegraph (or Wire) Road and a section of the Trail of Tears. The restored Elkhorn Tavern and miles of hiking, cycling and horse trails are also featured.

Print Headline: PRNMP established in 1956

