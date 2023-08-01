Principal: Darah Bennett

This is Bennett's third year as principal at Pea Ridge Primary School and her 20th in education.

"I chose education because I want to make a positive impact in the lives of the children I have the opportunity to serve. I want to create a love of learning that will lead them to be life long learners," she said.

Fun fact: "I love to be outdoors in any fashion. Our family loves to hike and explore the waterfalls of Arkansas. I also enjoy running and competing in races."

Assistant principal: Angie Day

Day is the assistant principal at Pea Ridge Primary; this is her second year in Pea Ridge. She has more than 28 years in education.

"I was blessed to have outstanding teachers within my small community that truly believed in me and gave me that 'I can' mentality," she said. "I am in education to instill that same belief that ALL children can be successful when we, as educators, have high expectations, build meaningful relationships, and provide them with necessary resources and support."

Fun fact: "I am deathly afraid of snakes! I once had to leave the toy aisle of a store as children were chasing each other with rubber snakes."

Principal: Darah Bennet, [email protected]

Assistant principal: Angie Day, [email protected]

Registrar: Robyn Power, [email protected]

Secretary: Sheri Trevathan, [email protected]

Nurse: Rhonda Baker, [email protected]

Counselor: Kelsey Brodie, [email protected]