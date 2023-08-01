Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Friday, July 14

12:08 p.m. Police were contacted by a resident of Nemett Circle in connection with financial identity fraud involving more than $500 taken from her bank account.

Sunday, July 16

9:32 p.m. Police received a report from a resident of Conrad Street in reference to a delayed accident report. She reported her car had been struck while she was gone to church earlier in the day. As a result of the investigation, police cited Cameron Blake McCool, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Monday, July 17

6:53 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Gregory Justin Alberson, 45, Marble Hill, Ark., in connection with driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license and three warrants, two of which was extraditable out of Little Flock and Benton County.

Tuesday, July 18

4:39 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Tavish Dudley, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license and not stopping at a stop sign.

Wednesday, July 19

7:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Danielle Kathleen Scott, 28, Farmington, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 and possession of drug paraphernalia

Thursday, July 20

3:05 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kimberly Sue Lucas, 40, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and a warrant out of Pea Ridge.

Friday, July 21

6:48 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Isaiah Eugene Brooks, 29, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia; and warrants out of Benton County, Rogers and Bentonville.

7:06 a.m. Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on East Pickens Road east of Klauss Lane involving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Rozina Smith, 67, Rogers. The driver stated that when she hit a pothole, her vehicle flipped. There were no injuries reported nor citations issued.

11:24 a.m. Police were advised of a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at Plaza Tire Service. A resident of Seligman, Mo., reported that an employee of the store backed her 2013 Chevrolet traverse into the tailgate of a 2002 Chevrolet silverado pickup truck damaging the back hatch of the traverse. The owner of the vehicle said she need a report for her insurance company.

Saturday, July 22

8:49 p.m. A resident of Winters Street reported people riding ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) had damaged his property and his neighbor's Corvette. As a result of a follow-up report, police spoke with Chris Snow, 48, Pea Ridge, who said he would clean up the area and apologize. The complainant agreed not to press charges.

Sunday, July 23

6:50 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Gen. Franz Sigel Drive in connection with a physical disturbance. Police took statements; they did not arrest anyone.

6:45 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a vehicle left at a closed business, police contacted the man who left it and discovered he was a probationer with a status of absconder and wanted on multiple warrants. Police arrested Shelby Leon Garber, 51, Rogers, on connection with warrants from Bentonville and Decatur and a full extradition warrant out of Missouri. He was transported to the Benton County Jail.

6:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Walter Anthony Fullmer, 44, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; driving with suspended/revoked license and confiscated evidence.

