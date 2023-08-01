Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

June 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^34^37^114
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^1^5
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^18^9^76
Alarm^12^2^24
Vicious animal/bite^2^5^14
Animal call^38^35^219
Assault/battery^2^5^16
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^3^0^11
Breaking or entering^2^2^8
Burglary^1^0^17
Business check^1^1^8
Civil call^9^10^55
Code enforcement^44^26^190
Commercial fire alarm^1^1^7
Criminal mischief^4^2^18
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^10^15^92
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^0^1
Extra patrol^525^584^3,328
Follow up^41^39^195
Fraud/forgery^3^6^30
Gun shots^1^0^5
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^49^51^290
Investigation^0^4^12
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^1
Lost/found property^5^2^18
Missing person adult^0^1^2
Missing person juvenile^2^4^26
Motorist assist^7^2^38
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^1^0^4
MVC wo/injury^14^16^85
Narcotics investigation^1^1^4
Noise complaint^6^3^26
Other^6^10^35
Overdose^3^0^6
Prowler^2^1^4
Public assist^8^5^43
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^25^24^113
Residential structure fire^0^2^13
Road hazard^4^1^26
Sex offender investigation^2^7^15
Stolen vehicle^0^0^2
Suspicious circumstance^26^29^123
Theft^5^4^21
Threats^7^11^44
Traffic stop^417^560^2,382
Trespassing^5^4^23
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^3
Unlock^3^16^40
Warrant service/felony^2^2^11
Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^60^300
Welfare check^21^22^114
Total^1,417^1,623^8,260
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^14^105
Warnings-^0^7
Warrant arrests-^44^300
City ordinance-^8^22
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^48^347
Warnings-^361^1,992
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^8^43
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^2^24
Warrant arrests-^2^11
Agency Assists^9^59
New Cases^97^635
Traffic Stops^417^2,382
Total Mileage^12,520^106,446