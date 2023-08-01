Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

June 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^34^37^114

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^1^5

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^18^9^76

Alarm^12^2^24

Vicious animal/bite^2^5^14

Animal call^38^35^219

Assault/battery^2^5^16

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^3^0^11

Breaking or entering^2^2^8

Burglary^1^0^17

Business check^1^1^8

Civil call^9^10^55

Code enforcement^44^26^190

Commercial fire alarm^1^1^7

Criminal mischief^4^2^18

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^10^15^92

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^0^1

Extra patrol^525^584^3,328

Follow up^41^39^195

Fraud/forgery^3^6^30

Gun shots^1^0^5

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^49^51^290

Investigation^0^4^12

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^1

Lost/found property^5^2^18

Missing person adult^0^1^2

Missing person juvenile^2^4^26

Motorist assist^7^2^38

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^0^4

MVC wo/injury^14^16^85

Narcotics investigation^1^1^4

Noise complaint^6^3^26

Other^6^10^35

Overdose^3^0^6

Prowler^2^1^4

Public assist^8^5^43

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^25^24^113

Residential structure fire^0^2^13

Road hazard^4^1^26

Sex offender investigation^2^7^15

Stolen vehicle^0^0^2

Suspicious circumstance^26^29^123

Theft^5^4^21

Threats^7^11^44

Traffic stop^417^560^2,382

Trespassing^5^4^23

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^3

Unlock^3^16^40

Warrant service/felony^2^2^11

Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^60^300

Welfare check^21^22^114

Total^1,417^1,623^8,260

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^14^105

Warnings-^0^7

Warrant arrests-^44^300

City ordinance-^8^22

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^48^347

Warnings-^361^1,992

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^8^43

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^2^24

Warrant arrests-^2^11

Agency Assists^9^59

New Cases^97^635

Traffic Stops^417^2,382

Total Mileage^12,520^106,446

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

