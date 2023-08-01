Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge High School: 10th-12th grades

10th through 12th grades by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge High School 10th - 12th grades 1925 W. Pickens Rd. 479-451-8182 1-800-451-1343

Principal: Leonard Ogden

Served as assistant principal for one year. This is his second year as principal at PRHS.

He said he played multiple sports when he was in school and currently enjoys canoeing, fishing and hunting.

Assistant principal: Kelsey Meeks

This is Meeks' second year as assistant principal of Pea Ridge High School.

"I pursued a career in education to serve my local community and to make a positive impact on the students and staff that I work with on a daily basis."

Fun fact: "I love spending time with my family. We enjoy cheering on the Razorbacks, riding our Rzr, and taking our dog to the dog park."

Principal: Leonard Ogden, [email protected]

Assistant principal: Kelsey Meeks, [email protected]

Counselor: Paige Edwards

Office: Paula Benson, [email protected]

Mickie Ogburn, Valerie Maddocks, Kerri Jones

Nurse: Laray Thetford, [email protected]

