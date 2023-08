Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 26, 2023

Neighbors, Julie A., 49, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Headlights Or One Headlight Not Working, Guilty, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered

Hardin, Linda Gail, 68, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Munguia Arevalo, Oscar, 33, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Guilty,

Hambrick, Christopher, 55, Battery - 3rd Degree, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Calcote, Tia N., 29, Failure To Appear - Class A Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Perryman, Alissa M., 22, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Kniffen, Michael L., 61, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Sain, Timothy D., 59, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilt; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Lutrick, Robert W., 33, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Todd, Charles Jason, 18, Violation Business License/Door to Door Sales, Guilty

Sizemore, Troy Dean, 56, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Hohmann, David Allen, 50, Speeding, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered

Perryman, Alissa M., 22, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Strimple, Andrew Dylon, 29, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Gagnon, Wayne M., 63, Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle

Cruz, Erick, 33, Fictitious Tags, Guilty; No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty

Collins, Joshua M., 32, Fail To Yield at Intersection, Guilty

Guyll, Ronald Lee Jr., 42, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Refusal To Submit To Test, Guilty