Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Dr., Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. The church meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday service and Sunday School that follows. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ Pea Ridge

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

First Baptist Church Pea Ridge

Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located at 1650 Slack St.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m.

A free Saturday pancake breakfast is offered the second and fourth Saturdays each month. All-you-can eat is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has service 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Ridge Church Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected].

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Join Pastor Rick Booyer in Sunday School beginning at 9 a.m. with Sunday service following at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 7 p.m. There are classes for all ages.

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to [email protected].