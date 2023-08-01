OPINION: Blessings, burdens are inextricably interwoven

It seems my gardens are actually a salad bar for the deer.

My hostas and hydrangeas are pruned nightly by my visitors and seldom left alone long enough to bloom.

As much as I enjoy seeing the deer, I'm not a fan of them eating my plants. There's plenty of food in the wooded area surrounding my home and they're welcome to the Mayapples and black raspberry shrubs and all of the other fodder out there. I just wish they'd leave the flowering plants near the house alone.

Just this morning, a doe and spotted fawn crossed the yard munching on leaves of a downed hickory branch before ambling into the woods when the dogs barked. They are beautiful to watch.

A recent vacation that included caring for two large dogs and a small dog, in addition to my own two, reminded me of an old folk tale.

The story tells of a farmer and his wife who live in a small house with his children and the grandparents. The farmer is frustrated with the noise and the crowded conditions so he goes to the wise man in town.

He is advised to take his chickens into the house. That only makes it worse and the farmer goes back to complain. He's told to take the goats into the house.

Again, the situation worsens and he returns to the sage. He's told to take the sheep into the house.

On his next visit, he's told to take the cow into the house.

At this point, the farmer is completely exasperated and returns to the wise man. The wise man now tells him to take the animals out of the house.

The farmer returns home, removes all the animals and discovers that his house is plenty large and quiet for his liking.

As much as I enjoyed caring for the other animals, once they were all gone and my life returned to "normal," I was amazed at how easy and quiet things were.

When my children were small, I was often frustrated at the messes and work entailed. Between nursing babies and tending to toddlers, it seemed I didn't have energy for all the household chores. I was often reminded of the proverb "Where no oxen are, the crib is clean; but much increase is by the strength of the ox." Proverbs 14:4.

The New American Standard Bible translates it "Where there are no oxen, the manger is clean; but much revenue comes by the strength of the ox."

Everything has an interesting blend, weave of blessings and burdens. Children are a blessing. Having and rearing children requires work and expense and sacrifice, but ultimately, they bring a blessing.

Our own sense of contentment, of peace, comes from the perspective with which we choose to view things -- both blessings and trials.

A recent broken bone was a source of frustration, but, I learned lessons not otherwise learned, not the least of which was to be grateful for relatively good health and a sound body. There were friends and family members who came to my aid and I learned to be more patient with myself (and, hopefully with others).

I guess a few munched hostas are a small price to pay for the joy of watching the deer up close.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, 10 grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].