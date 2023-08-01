One man injured in cycle crash

Excessive speed was a factor in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas Highway 94 north of town.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Pea Ridge police, Fire and Ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene on State Hwy. 94 at Hickman Road where they found the crashed motorcycle and the driver, Jon Joseph Biffany Jr., 46, Pea Ridge.

Biffany was first treated by medical personnel from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, then transported by LifeLine EMS (helicopter) to Mercy, Springfield, Mo. His condition was unavailable at press time.

According to the police report, Biffany was northbound on a 2014 Yamaha FZ09 on Hwy. 94 "passing cars at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone."

According to a witness, as a southbound car approached, Biffany swerved into the northbound lane, applying his brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him, lost control of his vehicle and swerved off the roadway and was thrown from the vehicle.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Fire-EMS personnel treated the motorcyclist who was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday, July 25, on Arkansas Highway 94 near the intersection with Hickman Road. The crashed motorcycle was picked up by Meek's Towing after the driver was air-flighted to an area hospital.



