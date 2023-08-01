Manage Subscription
Middle School

Fifth and sixth grades by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Middle School Fifth and sixth grades 1391 Weston St. 479-451-0620 1-800-451-0692

Principal: Rebecca Allen

This is Allen's second year as principal at Pea Ridge Middle School. She has been in education for more than 18 years, 14 of those in Pea Ridge.

"I am in education because of all the small moments of celebration you get to witness as an educator," she said. "A few of those might be like when a student suddenly understands a new skill they have worked so hard on, when a student makes a new friend, or when a student gets to experience something new about their world around them."

Fun facts: "I love cheering on the Razorbacks, but I love spending most of my time cheering on my kids teams."

"My favorite place to be is on a beach with crystal blue water."

Principal: Rebecca Allen, [email protected]

Assistant Principal: Brandi Newsom, [email protected]

Office manager: Nikki See, [email protected]

Registrar: Gail Simpkins, [email protected]

Nurse: Ali Branscum, [email protected]

Counselor: Megan Harness, [email protected]

Instructional facilitator: Jessica Woods, [email protected]

