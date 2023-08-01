Library adopts new policy

A new state law that becomes effective Aug. 1 prompted a city ordinance to aid the library in complying with the new state law.

State Act 372 of 2023 was signed by the governor on March 31. It outlines a process to "challenge the appropriateness" of books made available to individuals below the age of 18, according to city ordinance 804, which enacts "Pea Ridge Library Reconsideration Policy."

The city ordinance, Ord. 804, outlines the procedure and process whereby library materials may be challenged. It was approved with an emergency clause, making it go into effect immediately.

City attorney Shane Perry told city officials that librarian Wendy Martin had alerted him to the state law and, after he researched, he realized the city would need regulations to comply.

"Wendy did the lion's share of the work," Perry said, commending Martin. "She did an excellent job. We had no option. The legislative mandate requires us to."

The reconsideration policy states that only a person with a current and active library card may challenge the appropriateness of library materials and must request an in-person meeting with the library director prior to filing a formal challenge.

A copy of the policy is available for review at the library.