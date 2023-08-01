Principal: Mindy Bowlin

Bowlin is beginning her sixth year as principal of Pea Ridge Intermediate School. She has been in the Pea Ridge School District for 15 years.

"I love helping kids reach their full potential," she said. "I want kids to know they can conquer the world and they are all important and have big things to offer everyone around them. I love to see them tackle new and challenging things head on and learn to cope with adversity that comes their way. Being an educator is the most fulfilling and rewarding profession to be in. We are the ones who make all the other professions possible!"

Fun fact: "I love to be outside doing just about anything. When I am not at school, I am probably at a ball field or gym watching my girls do what they love to do and cheering for our Blackhawks!"

Principal: Mindy Bowlin, [email protected]

Assistant principal: Brandi Newsom, [email protected]

Administrative assistant: Susan Coble, [email protected]

Registrar: Brenda Mangrum, [email protected]

Nurse: Stephanie Bowen, [email protected]

Counselor: Madison Holiday, [email protected]