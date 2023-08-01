Grand re-opening celebration of PRNMP is Saturday

The National Park Service invites the public to the Grand Re-Opening: A Conservation Celebration at Pea Ridge National Military Park on Aug. 5, 2023.

"Please join us at the park Visitor Center for a ceremony at 10:30 to celebrate the donation of the historic Williams Hollow Farm, completion of the U.S. Highway 62 realignment project, and designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail," according to a press release.

Event activities begin at 8 a.m. and will occur throughout the day, including the ceremony; a guided interpretive hike along the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail; artillery, infantry and living history demonstrations; and a performance by the Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Ensemble. The event is free to the public.

Guest speakers will present programs in the Visitor Center auditorium on Civil War cavalry, the Trail of Tears, the Butterfield Overland Trail, and restoring the historic landscape of the battlefield. Veterans and Gold Star Family members are invited to get their free Military Lifetime Pass, and active-duty members are invited to get their free Military Annual Pass from the nation's first Purple Heart National Park during the event. Junior Rangers are also invited to earn their badges while learning about the Battle of Pea Ridge. In addition, the park will be celebrating the completion of the new horse trailhead and the park's partnership with the Backcountry Horsemen of America with a trail ride.

Schedule of Events:

8 – 9:30 a.m. – The Role of Corn Liquor: Butterfield Overland Trail Guided Hike. Departs from Elkhorn Tavern. Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring water and wear sturdy shoes for this moderately strenuous, one-mile guided hike.

(National Park Guide Ken Lockhart will lead a short trail walk of approximately 1.5 miles on the Butterfield Overland Mail Route within Pea Ridge National Military Park. During the walk, Ken will present excerpts from his program titled, "The Role of Good Corn Liquor in Traversing the Butterfield Stage Route in Arkansas." Interested persons should meet the ranger by the monuments between the Elkhorn Tavern parking lot and the Elkhorn Tavern. The program will start promptly at 8 a.m. Please consider the 20 minutes driving time from the park's entrance to the tavern parking lot in planning. For this moderately strenuous guided hike, participants should be outfitted with water, tick spray and sturdy shoes.)

8:30 a.m. – Backcountry Horsemen of America will make the inaugural departure from the new horse trailhead parking area for a trail ride.

Visitor Center Auditorium:

9:30 – 10:15 – Boots and Spurs: Civil War Cavalry, presented by Doug Kidd (Presented by professional saddle maker, Doug Kidd, this program will discuss the tack, equipment, and hardships of Civil War cavalry at Pea Ridge.

11:15 – 12 – Butterfield Overland Trail, presented by Marilyn Heifner

(Heifner will present Butterfield Overland Trail, a program about the Butterfield Overland Mail Co.'s route and its path to designation as a National Historic Trail. The Butterfield Overland Mail, operating from 1858-1861, was the first overland transcontinental mail route by stagecoach and the longest stagecoach line in the history of the world. It was a major factor in the settlement of the American West before the Civil War and was designated a national historic trail in January 2023, one of only 22 in the U.S. The trail encompasses 3,292 miles through seven states from Tipton, Mo., to San Francisco, Calif. Heifner is president of the Butterfield National Historic Trail Association and the retired executive director of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission. She led the efforts to get the Butterfield declared a National Historic Trail for 20 years and now is working to establish a national organization with chapters in each of the seven Butterfield states. In her presentation, Heifner will transport participants back in time to 1857 to explore John Butterfield's year of frantic and grueling work to get the route planned, built and equipped to fulfill his contract with the U. S. Postal Service. The 24-and-a-half day trip must have been brutal for passengers, traveling day and night and averaging 120 miles a day, with as many as nine passengers, essential baggage and 12,000 letters. As a finale, the program will look at some of the stage stops in Missouri and Arkansas, some of the people who traveled on the stage, and rules for the intrepid travelers.)

12:15 – 1 p.m. – Trail of Tears, presented by John McLarty

(McLarty, project coordinator for the Arkansas Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, this program will provide an overview of the Trail of Tears, with an emphasis on the Trail of Tears in northwest Arkansas.)

2 – 2:45 p.m. – Battlefield Landscape Restoration, presented by Clint Johnson

(Johnson is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Quail Program Coordinator. This program will discuss landscape restoration to its historic appearance and for wildlife benefit.)

Visitor Center Tent:

10 – 10:30 a.m. – Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Ensemble performance of period music (Performance of Civil War period music by local musicians in the ceremony tent.)

10:30 – 11 a.m. – Grand Re-Opening: A Conservation Celebration ceremony

(This ceremony will celebrate the donation of the historic Williams Hollow Farm, completion of the U.S. Hwy. 62 realignment project, and designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail. This ceremony will be held outside under the ceremonial tent near the visitor center.)

11:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Living history demonstrations and partner booths

(For the Grand Re-Opening event for Pea Ridge National Military Park there will be different living history demonstrations will be taking place all over the park grounds between 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023. Partners of the park will also have booths set up around the visitor center for visitors to peruse.)

Visitor Center Artillery and Infantry Demonstration Area:

11 – 11:30 a.m. – The Big Guns: Artillery of the Civil War

(These artillery demonstrations use the park's 6-pounder artillery firing piece using real gunpowder but no projectile. The cannoneers will load and fire the cannon two times for each program. These programs are loud, and we recommend being aware of the loud sounds when attending with small children and animals.)

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Minnie Rifles and Flintlocks: Confederate Infantry at Pea Ridge

(The infantry will portray Arkansas Confederate soldiers. These infantry demonstrations will demo weapons from flintlock to percussion. These programs are loud, and we recommend being aware of the loud sounds when attending with small children and animals.)

1:30 – 2 p.m. – The Big Guns: Artillery of the Civil War

Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Program descriptions are available at https://www.nps.gov/peri/planyourvisit/calendar.htm

For information, call 479-451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge, just off U,S. Highway 62.