Community Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 2

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

11 a.m. Kick-off to kindergarten, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

Saturday, Aug. 5

8-9:30 a.m. The Role of Corn Liquor: Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail guided hike, Pea Ridge National Military Park

8:30 a.m. Backcountry horsemen of America inaugural departure from new horse trailhead parking area for trail ride, Pea Ridge National Military Park

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Boots and Spurs civil War Cavalry, talk presented by Doug Kidd, Visitor Center auditorium, Pea Ridge National Military Park

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Civil War artillery programs, Pea Ridge National Military Park, U.S. Hwy. 62

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

Monday, Aug. 7

10:30 a.m. Kids' craft, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Aug. 9

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

2 p.m. Mid-day movie, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Amber & the Relics, 200 Townsend Way