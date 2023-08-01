Career is culmination of life-long dream

All of her life, Tiffany Pulliam, says she wanted to be a veterinarian.

"I really can't think of anything I would have wanted to do more," she said. She said she received a cat for a Christmas gift when she was very young. She also remembered having a family dog who was diagnosed with heart worm disease and had to be "put down" (euthanized).

"I didn't know that was totally preventable," she said. "I've been an animal lover my whole life."

Pulliam is the newest veterinarian at Oak View Animal Clinic in Pea Ridge.

"With the increased population of the city, the demand at the clinic continues to grow and it's nice to be able to add additional doctors to see the growing number of patients in the area," said Dr. Karen Sherman, founder of Oak View. "We're excited to add Dr. Pulliam to the team. She will be booking new patients and appointments effective immediately."

"I decided I wanted to be a vet and be able to educate people on preventable diseases," Pulliam said, adding "I've always been problem solver."

"I've always loved cats -- I'm a cat person," she said noting that she has a "soft spot for calico cats."

Her current pets are a "tortie" (a tortoiseshell) and a 9-year-old Chesapeake bay retriever.

Pulliam graduated from Greenwood High School, earned her bachelors degree from the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, in biology and her doctor of veterinary degree from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

In Fort Smith, she got her first job at a small animal clinic while attending college. She worked her way up from kennel assistant to receptionist to veterinary nurse and just couldn't imagine pursuing any other field.

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part article about Dr. Tiffany Pulliam, newest veterinarian at Oak View Animal Clinic.