Benton County Jail

by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25

1:04 p.m. Matthew Joseph Bell, 48, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court, serving three days

3:18 p.m. Jason Wesley Livingston, 53, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole, serving seven days

8:42 p.m. Isabella Rae Rowlee, 21, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; second degree endangering welfare of minor; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; careless and prohibited driving; contempt of court; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, July 26

12:49 a.m. Gina Lee Corbin, 53, Garfield, by Lowell Police, possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

1:35 a.m. Chad Allan Lovstad, 42, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

6:14 a.m. John W. Hollabaugh, 41, Garfield, by Rogers Police, first degree criminal mischief; aggravated assault; robbery; interference with emergency communication; third-degree domestic battering; first-degree terroristic threatening;

5:38 p.m. Zackery Allen Dutton, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of no contact order

Thursday, July 27

1:31 a.m. Sheri Lamparty, 57, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

5:15 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of a no contact order

5:30 p.m. Felipe Dejesus Amaya, 62, Garfield, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

6:48 p.m. Aubrey Christina Kemp, 22, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of fentanyl

Friday, July 28

2:08 a.m. Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; reckless driving; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Saturday, July 29

10:12 a.m. Jeffery Blake Farar, 30, Garfield, by Rogers Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; failure to appear; obstruction of vehicle interior; possession of a controlled substance; insurance required (no proof of insurance); possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Sunday, July 30

1:56 p.m. Michael Paul Lingo, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree battering

7:04 p.m. Ray Donald Munns, 57, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; second violation BWI drugs - boating while intoxicated

