Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
BENTON COUNTY
July 17
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.
July 19
Sonic Drive-In
201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Build-up of some debris inside ice machine.
Core violations: None
Taco Bell
179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Priority violations: The sanitizer was empty at the three-compartment sink and sanitizer was at 0 ppm in the sink and in the sanitizer buckets.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Dripping in the freezer has caused a sheet of ice to form on the walk-in cooler floor. No retail food permit posted.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
July 17 -- McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge