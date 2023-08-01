Manage Subscription
Assistance offered to parents

by Staff Reports | August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Message to all parents: Watching your child grow and develop is one of the joys of parenthood. Sometimes. you may notice our child can't do the same things that other children his or her age can do. Don't panic -- there's help.

If your child qualifies, all services are provided free of charge to families.

If your child is from 3 to 5 years of age, contact the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative at 479-267-5960.

If your child is eligible for kindergarten or older, contact your local school district.

