What to know before you fish in Northwest Arkansas for the week of April 23





Beaver Lake

The crappie spawn is close at hand.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are moving into shallow water. Best way to catch them is with a minnow or jig 2 feet below a bobber. Gravel banks with stick-ups, brush or bushes are good places to fish.

Black bass are biting well and are also moving shallow to spawn. Try spinner baits, plastic worms, swim baits or Zoom Flukes. Any lure an angler likes to use may work for bass right now, Jones said. Flipping and pig or plastic worm at the bases of bushes and tree trunks is worth a try.

Troll for striped bass with brood minnows or Alabama rigs one to 25 feet deep. Best area is between Prairie Creek and Point 12. White bass are biting at Twin Bridges area of the White River and on the War Eagle River arm of the lake midway between Point 12 and War Eagle bridge. Minnows or lures that imitate them are good to use.

Average surface water temperature is in the 60s. It varies from place to place and with warm and cold weather.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports crappie aren't spawning yet. Try minnows or jigs and experiment with depth. Black bass are in prespawn mode and biting a variety of lures.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout with large egg patterns and oversized nymphs. For bait fishing, try Berkley Pinched Worms or Power Bait. Small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver are good lures to use.

For walleye, try black and gold jerk baits or use minnows threaded on a jig head. Fly fishing with Clouser minnows may work to catch a white bass or two.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports crappie are biting minnows, jigs or worms in shallow water. Bluegill are biting worms or crickets.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass are biting well on plastic worms or spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on liver. Crappie fishing has slowed somewhat. Minnows or jigs work best. The spawn is near, McBride said, but the timing is unpredictable because of frequent cold snaps.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting wacky worms or jig and pigs fished close to shore around docks on all Bella Vista lakes. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 12 feet deep.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting a variety of soft plastic lures. Try for catfish with liver, nightcrawlers or cut shad.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with spinner baits or plastic lizards rigged Carolina style. Try for bass by flipping a jig and pig around bushes.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs or plastic worms fished near docks, rocks or brush. Crappie are biting well on hair jigs, tube jigs or minnows around brush or docks. Catfish are biting well on liver or shad.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie fishing is good with tube jigs or minnows around brush or docks. Black bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures around brush and rocks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are biting Senkos or plastic craws along gravel and rock banks shallow to 12 feet deep. Spinner baits or chatter baits work best when there's a breeze. Top-water lures are starting to work. Swim baits fished 8-10 feet over deeper water are good to use.

