For the past couple of months, information from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge," has been published here.
In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.
In the years since 1996, many roads and subdivisions have been built. The following are street names and the soldiers they represent.
City of Pea Ridge
Street Verification List
Updated Aug. 24, 2022
(continued from last week)
Jackson Street^C^Jackson, Col. C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Jefferson Court^C^Jefferson, Samuel Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Jenks Court^U^Jenks, John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hillcrest Addition
Kane Street^U^Kane, Pvt. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Kelly Lane^C^Kelly, Capt. Joseph^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Kimball Lane^U^Kimball, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
King Lane^C^King, Col. S.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Kirby, A.H.^C^Kirby, A.H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Klauss Lane^U^Klauss, Capt. Martin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Lane Drive^C^Lane, Jospeh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Langford Street^C^Langford, Owen M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Laux Lane^U^Laux, Pvt. Louis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Lee Street^U^Lee, Lt. John A.
Lee Town Drive^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village^Country Acres
Lee Town Road^C^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village
Linder Street^C^Linder, Emery Ogden^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks
Lindsay Street^C^Lindsay, Flavius J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Little Circle, Henry^C^Little Col. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Lock Lane^C^Lock, John F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Logan Street^U^Logan, James Private^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Elkhorn
Lucas Lane^C^Lucas, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Luke Street^C^Luke, Pvt. William M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks
Lynn Drive^C^Lynn, G.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Windmill Estates
Lyon Street^U^Lyon, Lt. James J^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition
Macdonald Drive^C^Macdonald, Capt. E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Major Street^U^Major, Cpl. Julius^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing Walnut Hill
Manfield Avenue^U^Manfield, Pvt. A.I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Avalon
Martin Street^U^Martin, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Blue Grass Downs
McCormick Circle^C^McCormick, Pvt. George W.^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge Dove Crossing
McCulloch Street^C^McCulloch, Brig. Gen. Benjamin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
McIntosh Street^C^McIntosh, Brig. Gen. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
McNair Place^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
McNair Street^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
McRae Street^C^McRae, Col. Dandridge^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Meadows Court^C^Meadows, Rainey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Meszaros Court^U^Meszaros, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Meyers Street^C^Meyers, Pvt. John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Michaels Street^U^Michaels, Pvt. Aaron^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights
Miller Drive (George)^U^Miller, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Mitchell Lane^C^Mitchell, Col.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Montgomery Circle (John W.)^U^Montgomery, Sgt. John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place
Murphy Street^U^Murphy, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Nelson Lane^C^Nelson, Sgt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Nemett Circle^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Nemett Drive^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Oakley Street^U^Oakley, Pvt. P.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Maple Glen
Oliver, Street^U^Oliver, Pvt. Josiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Sedona Rose
Pace Lane^C^Pace, John H. and Pace, Milton A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dogwood Addition
Park Circle^C^Parks, Robert Calvin and Parks, Thomas Jefferson^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates
Parker Lane^U^Parker, Pvt. C.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights
Parnell Street^C^Parnell, Davis K.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Patterson Road^U^Patterson, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Patton Street^C^Patton, Thomas, William ** Resident of Elk Horn Mountain Not in the PR Battle
Peck Road^U^Peck, Capt, John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Phelps Drive (Mary)^U^Phelps, Mary, Mother of Col. J.S. Phelps who cared for wounded in Battle^ Givens Place
Pickens Road^C^Pickens, Cyrus L. & Pickens, Robert A., brothers who were residents of Pea Ridge after the war; Not in the PR Battle
Pike Street^C^Pike, Brig General Albert J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Poten Spur^U^Poten, Major August H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Medlin Subdivision
Price Street^C^Price, Major General Sterling^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Cecil Hall Addition
Rains Street^C^Rains, Brig General James S.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Rawlings Circle^C^Rawlings, John^Fought in the Battle Pea Ridge Prairie Lea
Ray Street^U^Ray, Cpl. John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates
Reed Street^U^Reed, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed
Reynolds Street^U^Reynolds, Pvt. Bruce^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Richards Street^U^Richards, 2nd Lt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks
Riggins Avenue^C^Riggins, C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose
Robins Street^C^Robins, J.M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Rose Street^U^Rose, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Hazelton Heights
Rucker Drive^C^Rucker, Ellis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A
Ryan Road^U^Ryan, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded
Schaefer Court^U^Schaefer, Pvt. Christian^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor
Scott Street^U^Scott, Pvt. Brinson I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Hazelton Heights
Seabolt Road^C^Seabolt, George Watie Hazelton Heights
Seay Circle^C^85 Seay, Pvt. Richard^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Sharp Street^U^Sharp, Pvt. Samual^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Walnut Hill
Shelby Street^C^Shelby, Capt. J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Shepherd Street^C^Shepherd, John Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills
Sigel Drive (Gen. Franz)^U^Sigel, Brigadier Gen. Franz^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Sims Lane^C^Sims, Col. W.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Slack Street^C^Slack, Brig. Gen. William Y.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Mortally Wounded
Smith Street^U^Smith, Zimry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing
Spruce Street^C^Spruce, William W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
St. Clair Street^U^St. Clair, Pvt. Benjamin L.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Standing Oaks
Sugar Creek Road^C^Sugar Creek Named for Little Sugar Creek
Taylor Lane^C^Taylor, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows
Thomas Street^U^Thomas, Pvt. Byron A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights
Tinnin Street^C^Tinnin, Capt. Hugh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Todd Circle^C^Todd, J.E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Bloxham Estates
Townsend Street^U^Tonsend, Pvt. David M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Lee Town Crossing
Tracey Lane^C^Tracey, Mister Henry^Hazelton Heights
Trimble Lane^U^Trimble, Lt. Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Trout St.^C^Trout, Pvt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge Walnut Hill
Tull Drive^C^Tull, Captain^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn
Turner Way^U^Turner, Capt. J.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Kayto Estates
Van Dorn Street^C^Van Dorn, Major Gen. Earl^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Vineyard Street^C^Vineyard, Robert^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen
Wade Lane^C^Wade, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Wakefield Avenue (Harvey)^C^Wakefield, Harvey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place
Ward Drive^C^Ward, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dove Crossing
Washburn Drive^U^Washburn, Lt. Col. M.D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View
Watie Street^C^Watie, Col. Stand^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Westbrook Circle^C^Westbrook, Pvt. Michael^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon
Weston Loop^C^Weston, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Weston Street^U^Weston, Major Eli W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
White Lane^U^White, Col. Juliua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge
Whitfield Drive^C^Whitfield, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates
Willis Lane^U^Willis, Adj. General George A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Winters Street^C^Winters, H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek
Wood Street^C^Wood, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Medlin Subdivision II
Woodhaus Circle^U^Woodhaus, Bernard Pvt. 2nd Missouri Volunteer, Missing Woodbridge
Young Street^U^Young, Pvt. Charles C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill
Zachary Street^C^Zachry, Jasper N.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling