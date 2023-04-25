For the past couple of months, information from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge," has been published here.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

In the years since 1996, many roads and subdivisions have been built. The following are street names and the soldiers they represent.

City of Pea Ridge

Street Verification List

Updated Aug. 24, 2022

(continued from last week)

Jackson Street^C^Jackson, Col. C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Jefferson Court^C^Jefferson, Samuel Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Jenks Court^U^Jenks, John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hillcrest Addition

Kane Street^U^Kane, Pvt. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill

Kelly Lane^C^Kelly, Capt. Joseph^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Kimball Lane^U^Kimball, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights

King Lane^C^King, Col. S.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Kirby, A.H.^C^Kirby, A.H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Klauss Lane^U^Klauss, Capt. Martin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Lane Drive^C^Lane, Jospeh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Langford Street^C^Langford, Owen M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose

Laux Lane^U^Laux, Pvt. Louis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights

Lee Street^U^Lee, Lt. John A.

Lee Town Drive^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village^Country Acres

Lee Town Road^C^Lee Village ** Named for Destroyed Village

Linder Street^C^Linder, Emery Ogden^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks

Lindsay Street^C^Lindsay, Flavius J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Little Circle, Henry^C^Little Col. Henry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Lock Lane^C^Lock, John F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Logan Street^U^Logan, James Private^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Elkhorn

Lucas Lane^C^Lucas, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Luke Street^C^Luke, Pvt. William M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks

Lynn Drive^C^Lynn, G.F.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Windmill Estates

Lyon Street^U^Lyon, Lt. James J^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Cecil Hall Addition

Macdonald Drive^C^Macdonald, Capt. E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Major Street^U^Major, Cpl. Julius^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing Walnut Hill

Manfield Avenue^U^Manfield, Pvt. A.I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Avalon

Martin Street^U^Martin, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Blue Grass Downs

McCormick Circle^C^McCormick, Pvt. George W.^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge Dove Crossing

McCulloch Street^C^McCulloch, Brig. Gen. Benjamin^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed

McIntosh Street^C^McIntosh, Brig. Gen. James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed

McNair Place^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates

McNair Street^C^McNair, Col. Evander^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates

McRae Street^C^McRae, Col. Dandridge^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Meadows Court^C^Meadows, Rainey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills

Meszaros Court^U^Meszaros, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor

Meyers Street^C^Meyers, Pvt. John T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose

Michaels Street^U^Michaels, Pvt. Aaron^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights

Miller Drive (George)^U^Miller, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place

Mitchell Lane^C^Mitchell, Col.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows

Montgomery Circle (John W.)^U^Montgomery, Sgt. John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Givens Place

Murphy Street^U^Murphy, Pvt. John^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill

Nelson Lane^C^Nelson, Sgt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Nemett Circle^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor

Nemett Drive^U^Nemett, Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor

Oakley Street^U^Oakley, Pvt. P.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Maple Glen

Oliver, Street^U^Oliver, Pvt. Josiah^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed^Sedona Rose

Pace Lane^C^Pace, John H. and Pace, Milton A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dogwood Addition

Park Circle^C^Parks, Robert Calvin and Parks, Thomas Jefferson^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Ridgemore Estates

Parker Lane^U^Parker, Pvt. C.J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Hazelton Heights

Parnell Street^C^Parnell, Davis K.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Patterson Road^U^Patterson, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded

Patton Street^C^Patton, Thomas, William ** Resident of Elk Horn Mountain Not in the PR Battle

Peck Road^U^Peck, Capt, John W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek

Phelps Drive (Mary)^U^Phelps, Mary, Mother of Col. J.S. Phelps who cared for wounded in Battle^ Givens Place

Pickens Road^C^Pickens, Cyrus L. & Pickens, Robert A., brothers who were residents of Pea Ridge after the war; Not in the PR Battle

Pike Street^C^Pike, Brig General Albert J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Poten Spur^U^Poten, Major August H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Medlin Subdivision

Price Street^C^Price, Major General Sterling^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Cecil Hall Addition

Rains Street^C^Rains, Brig General James S.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Rawlings Circle^C^Rawlings, John^Fought in the Battle Pea Ridge Prairie Lea

Ray Street^U^Ray, Cpl. John C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield Estates

Reed Street^U^Reed, Pvt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed

Reynolds Street^U^Reynolds, Pvt. Bruce^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill

Richards Street^U^Richards, 2nd Lt.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^The Oaks

Riggins Avenue^C^Riggins, C.W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Sedona Rose

Robins Street^C^Robins, J.M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen

Rose Street^U^Rose, Pvt. George^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Killed Hazelton Heights

Rucker Drive^C^Rucker, Ellis^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View II A

Ryan Road^U^Ryan, Pvt. Samuel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded

Schaefer Court^U^Schaefer, Pvt. Christian^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekwood Manor

Scott Street^U^Scott, Pvt. Brinson I.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Captured Hazelton Heights

Seabolt Road^C^Seabolt, George Watie Hazelton Heights

Seay Circle^C^85 Seay, Pvt. Richard^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights

Sharp Street^U^Sharp, Pvt. Samual^Fought in th Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Walnut Hill

Shelby Street^C^Shelby, Capt. J.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Shepherd Street^C^Shepherd, John Allen^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Shepherd Hills

Sigel Drive (Gen. Franz)^U^Sigel, Brigadier Gen. Franz^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place

Sims Lane^C^Sims, Col. W.B.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Slack Street^C^Slack, Brig. Gen. William Y.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Mortally Wounded

Smith Street^U^Smith, Zimry^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Missing

Spruce Street^C^Spruce, William W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen

St. Clair Street^U^St. Clair, Pvt. Benjamin L.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Standing Oaks

Sugar Creek Road^C^Sugar Creek Named for Little Sugar Creek

Taylor Lane^C^Taylor, Pvt. Andrew^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Summit Meadows

Thomas Street^U^Thomas, Pvt. Byron A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Hazelton Heights

Tinnin Street^C^Tinnin, Capt. Hugh^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Todd Circle^C^Todd, J.E.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Bloxham Estates

Townsend Street^U^Tonsend, Pvt. David M.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded^Lee Town Crossing

Tracey Lane^C^Tracey, Mister Henry^Hazelton Heights

Trimble Lane^U^Trimble, Lt. Colonel^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Trout St.^C^Trout, Pvt. James^C^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge Walnut Hill

Tull Drive^C^Tull, Captain^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Elkhorn

Turner Way^U^Turner, Capt. J.T.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Kayto Estates

Van Dorn Street^C^Van Dorn, Major Gen. Earl^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Vineyard Street^C^Vineyard, Robert^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Maple Glen

Wade Lane^C^Wade, Capt. William^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Wakefield Avenue (Harvey)^C^Wakefield, Harvey^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Givens Place

Ward Drive^C^Ward, Charles^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Dove Crossing

Washburn Drive^U^Washburn, Lt. Col. M.D.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Battlefield View

Watie Street^C^Watie, Col. Stand^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Westbrook Circle^C^Westbrook, Pvt. Michael^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Avalon

Weston Loop^C^Weston, James^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Weston Street^U^Weston, Major Eli W.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

White Lane^U^White, Col. Juliua^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge

Whitfield Drive^C^Whitfield, Major^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Creekside Estates

Willis Lane^U^Willis, Adj. General George A.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek

Winters Street^C^Winters, H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Big Sugar Creek

Wood Street^C^Wood, Pvt. William H.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Medlin Subdivision II

Woodhaus Circle^U^Woodhaus, Bernard Pvt. 2nd Missouri Volunteer, Missing Woodbridge

Young Street^U^Young, Pvt. Charles C.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge, Wounded Walnut Hill

Zachary Street^C^Zachry, Jasper N.^Fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge^Standing Oaks Incorrect Spelling